Spanish side Villarreal have slammed a €63million price tag on Super Eagles youngster Samuel Chukwueze.

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool and other top European sides have been signified interest in the player who had a great showing in the La Liga last term.

Chukwueze, 20, cost Villarreal only €500,000 when he joined them a season and half ago.

He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2023, but clubs who want to sign him before then will have to dole out €63million, the release clause on his contract.

The wing wizard bagged eight goals and also had three assists in 38 games in all competitions during 2018/2019 campaign.