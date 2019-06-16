Paul Pogba is ready to go on strike at Manchester United in order to push through his transfer move to Real Madrid, Concise News understands.

Spanish outlet, ABC reports that frustrated Pogba is ready to go on an intending ‘strike,’ which is believed that he is ready to hand in a transfer request at Old Trafford.

Reports have it that if the plan fails, the World Cup winner will threaten to go on strike and refuse to report for pre-season training in order to secure his dream move to play under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Pogba, who had an underwhelming season for the Red Devils but they demand a huge fee of around £160m for the player.

Recall that Juventus have been interested to bring him back to Serie A but Pogba is determined to test himself in La Liga if he leaves United this summer.