Manchester United forward, Romelu Lukaku, has agreed on a £175,000-a-week deal with the Italian side, Inter Milan.

Concise News learned that Lukaku, 26, is a priority transfer target for incoming Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.

Conte tried to sign the Belgium international in 2017 during his spell with Chelsea but Man United hijacked the move for the bulky striker.

But reports from the UK show that the Serie A giants have agreed to give Lukaku what he earns at Man United (£175,000).

Also, Inter is expected to pay Man United £70milion to land Lukaku.

Lukaku signed for Man United from Everton in 2017 and has scored 12 Premier League goals in 32 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this campaign.