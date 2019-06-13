Manchester United new signing, Daniel James, has mentioned the three positions he loved playing. Concise News reports.

The 21-year-old told Man United Official page that he loves playing from the left wing, right wing and up top.

The Wales international who was signed on Wednesday described himself as a ‘versatile and pacey player’ that can play in three different positions.

The Red Devils signed James with an £18million to join the club, however, the player who signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further season.

He said: “I think being versatile is important.”

“A lot of players it’s important you can play different positions, this year I’ve played left, right and I’ve played up top and I have enjoyed all three.

“It’s important not to just play and enjoy one position. To play all three and enjoy all three you have more chance of getting in the team.”

James added: “I would say I’m quite a direct player I don’t like just ball into feet and dribble, I like to get in behind. I would say I’m a pacey player.”