Italian Serie A side Inter Milan have appointed a former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to take over from sacked manager Luciano Spaletti, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the former Juventus and Italian National coach sealed a three-year deal with the Milan side.

“A new chapter in my life is beginning, I’m really excited,” Conte said. “I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of how ambitious it is.

“I was struck by the club’s transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs.”

Conte, 49, will be taking up his first managerial role after he was sacked by Chelsea at the end of the last term.

The Italian spent two years at the North London side and clinched both the Premier League and FA Cup.

He had in the past won three Serie A crowns as boss of Juventus.