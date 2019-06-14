Belgium star Eden Hazard has said Real Madrid star Luka Modric refused to give him the number 10 shirt at the club.

Hazard, 28, joined the Spanish team for £88.5million recently and was unveiled on Thursday but will be wearing the number 7 jersey after failing to get his dream shirt number.

According to the former Chelsea star, he spoke to Modric through the help of Kovacic, who is on loan at Chelsea from Real Madrid about his interest in the number 10 shirt.

“I have been able to talk to Modric through Kovacic,” Hazard was quoted by Football London as saying. “I was joking when I asked him to lend me the number 10.

“He said no, so I’ll have to find another number. But right now number not important for me, just to play with this badge.”