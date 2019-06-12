Barcelona has confirmed that they will sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer, Concise News reports.

This was revealed by Atletico CEO, Gil Martin on Wednesday where he noted that the club knew the Frenchman will be moving to the club since March 2019.

“We know since last March that Griezmann is going to Barcelona,” he told to Sport.

Griezmann informed Atletico last month that he will deposit his €120m release clause in July.

The player’s release clause is €200million after he penned a new contract with Atletico last summer.

But the amount has fallen to €120m euros from July 1 with the World Cup winner set to seal a five-year deal at the Nou Camp.