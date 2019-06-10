Transfer: Arsenal Star Speaks On Signing For Inter Milan

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has reiterated that he has no plans of leaving the North London side at this summer, Concise News reports.

Xhaka, 26, has been touted to move to Inter Milan, who are now managed by a former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

There are claims that the Gunners would accept a €40million (£35.6m) bid for the Switzerland international.

However, the midfielder who joined Arsenal in 2016, has insisted he wants to stick with the Gunners.

“Not that I know,” Xhaka told Blick when asked if he wants to leave Arsenal. “I have another four years on my contract, I only signed last year.

“I’m happy there, my family too. That’s the most important.”