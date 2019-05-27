The Senior Pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla has doled out N21m to widows over the weekend.

Concise News had reported that Pastor Iginla had recently marked his birthday where he acquired a jet for the promotion of the gospel.

And during that service on Sunday at the 80,000 seater auditorium widely known as City of Wonders in Abuja, Pastor Iginla doled out the amount to 142 widows.

A breakdown of the money reveals that each widow got a cash gift of 150,000 and a bag of rice.

Additionally, he gave plots of land in Abuja worth N95m to three widows and many pastors in his church and promised to erect houses for them.

In 2017, the Abuja-based clergyman had also splashed over N23million on 115 widows during his birthday party.