No fewer than five suspected cultists have been killed in a supremacy battle between the cult group in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Concise News learned that the state capital was in chaos after two young men were killed by suspected cult members following a renowned cult war between the Greenlanders and Debam, popularly known as Bobos.

While the other three were also killed in Obele, Saint Peters Church and Swali area of the state capital.

The clashes started with the killing of a senior ranking member of the Bobos by the rival group on Sunday.

The beheaded leader of the group was said to have been severed after his attackers had matched him severely.

A source revealed that the killing of a leader of the Greenlanders was responsible for the renewed cult battle.

According to Punch’s correspondent, the killings started on Obele Street and Saint Peters Road and later led to the murder of two men in the Akaba community.

Meanwhile, two teenagers, who were involved in an armed robbery action were lynched by a mob action in the city.

One of the thieves was stoned to death in front of the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Nikton Road, Kpansia, a suburb of Yenagoa.

Reports have it that he was said to have been chased by an angry mob to the front of the church after he and two other gang members allegedly robbed some residents on Samtax Road.

On the other hands, the second victim was beaten to death at Yenizuegene, along the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road, after he was said to have been caught snatching a phone from a lady.

An eyewitness confirmed that the young man had snatched a phone from a lady but was caught by the mob, who caught him and killed.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said, “The police have responded by conducting repeated raids on black spots in the area and strategising on how to apprehend the ring leaders.”