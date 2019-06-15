The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has said the South West will no longer tolerate killings and kidnappings by suspected herdsmen.

Concise News learned that the President of the OPC Aare Osibote issued the warning on Saturday in Lagos State.

According to Osibote: “Enough is enough. Yoruba are peace-loving and hospitable.

” We welcome everybody with open arms, but OPC will not allow any individual or group to make the South-West unsafe or turn Yorubaland into a den of criminals.

“Time is up for these criminals abducting people. This is the final warning to them; they should stop now, or relocate elsewhere outside the South-West. If they fail to do so, they will soon meet their Waterloo.’’

He added: “We are watching the unfolding ugly developments with keen interests. Yoruba and other residents in the South-West should not panic.

“We are however calling on the Federal government to quickly address this insecurity problem before it further degenerates.

“OPC leaders will not watch helplessly or fold their hands while some criminals are making life difficult for people, and are behaving as if they are above the law.’’

In addition, he, however, assured that “OPC is for peace but we are also against injustice and oppression.

“We want these criminals to be brought to book. We want security agencies to neutralize them.

“Nigerians know what OPC can do. We can’t only bark but can also bite, and this is why we are appealing to the Federal government to find ways to tackle the insecurity challenge now.”

This is as he added that the OPC is ready to partner with the government to tackle the insecurity problem.