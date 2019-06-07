The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) says it expects the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ‘do the needful’ by restoring the operating licence of Daar Communications.

Concise News had reported that the suspension of the operations licence by the NBC meant that Raypower FM, Faaji FM and the Africa Independent Television (AIT) are no longer operating.

According to NBC, the action was due to the company’s inability to follow the broadcasting code in the country.

However, while reacting to the development, the NUJ described it as a danger for the freedom of the press in Nigeria.

A statement by the President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, and National Secretary Shuaibu Usman Leman said such action was condemnable.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists is alarmed at the closure of AIT by the National Broadcasting Commission and believes that the action portends grave danger for Free Press and Independent Media,” the NUJ noted.

“Independent and Pluralistic Media in a democracy like Nigeria serve to promote democracy by their dissemination of authentic information and ensuring transparency in governance.

“We condemn this closure over allegations of breach of 2004 Broadcasting Code and insist there are better ways of sanctioning media organisations that are found to have erred.

“It will be helpful if the NBC will immediately reopen AIT to ensure that they continue to promote debate and opinions on issues that are of societal, economic and political importance to the nation.

“We expect them to do the needful in 24 hours.”