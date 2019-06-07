A former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili has alleged that the suspension of the operating licence of Raypower, Faaji FM and the Africa Independent Television (AIT) was because they are not praising the government.

Concise News had reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday suspended the broadcasting licence of Daar Communications, owners of these media outlets over a breach of the country’s broadcast code.

However, Ezekwesili who is the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign has insinuated that the move was because these media houses broadcast what upsets the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

In a tweet on her handle, Friday, she said”My Summary of this lengthy Sanctions letter from NBC to AIT is simply this:

“We have warned you several times in the past to stop broadcasting things that upset the Government and NBC.

“You refused to listen. Now we shall shut you up and down until you are ready to be like NTA.””