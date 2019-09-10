The banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) called Shiites has claimed that three of its members were killed by the police during its Ashura procession in Kaduna, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Ashura procession took place on Tuesday in spite of the warning by the police against the event.

Members of the IMN turned out in their mass to mark the day around Bakin Ruwa area in the Western by-pass of the state capital.

In a statement by the IMN spokesman Ibrahim Musa, three members of the group died when the police opened fire on them along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Western by-pass.

However, the police in their reaction, have denied the claim by IMN and told Channels TV that the allegation is merely to draw public sympathy.