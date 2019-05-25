Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos’ future is uncertain with the club; he might, however, leave Madrid this summer to join Premier League giants, Manchester United or Liverpool.

Concise News learned that Ramos has been having a disagreement lately with the club’s president, Florentino Perez on several occasion.

According to a Spain newspaper, Marca reports that Liverpool and Manchester United have been in contact with the player.

The Spain newspaper revealed that both English clubs have approached Ramos’s representatives, adding that the 33-year-old is uncertain whether to remains in Bernabeau for next season.

Also, Serie A champions, Juventus have also shown interest in signing the Spain star after successfully securing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last season.