The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole is treating Senators like school pupils, according to Senator-elect Francis Fadahunsi.

Francis Fadahunsi won the election for Osun East Senatorial District and made the claim in a statement over the weekend.

According to him, Oshiomhole stance on the endorsement of Senator Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President may be a wrong move.

“What is the business of the executive with the election of principal officers of the National Assembly? The way the party is going about it is exposing Senator Lawan,” Fadahunsi noted.

“The action of the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, is like that of a headmaster giving instructions to his pupils.

“The APC ought to be discreet with its lobbying, not grandstanding about imposing an anointed candidate on senators.

“This is because the party is exposing Senator Lawan to the danger of being viewed and labelled as a stooge of the executive.”