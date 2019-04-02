The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Betty Apiafi as the winner of Rivers West senatorial as it announced the election results.

Concise News understands that Betty of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was announced as the winner of the poll on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Also, George Sekibo clinched the Rivers East Senatorial district seat as Governor Nyesom Wike leads in the governorship election.

Wike is battling African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.

The commission had on 10 March suspended electoral processes in the oil-rich state as a result of violence that marred the March 9 governorship poll.