A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has described Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi as the “lizard of Ubima.”

Omokri said this as the results for the Rivers State governorship and House of Assembly elections were released.

Concise News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a wide lead with the results announced thus far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While reacting to the results, he said Amaechi’s failure to win his local government for his choice candidate shows he is the “lizard of Ubima.”

He wrote: “What a humiliating experience for @ChibuikeAmaechi. Defeated in his LGA! The Rivers election confirm once and for all that no matter the amount of protein a lizard eats, it can NEVER be a crocodile. Federal might CANT transform potbelly to pregnancy. Lizard of Ubima #AmaechiTapes