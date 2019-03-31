The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there will be no fresh governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers State.

Concise News understands that INEC said this over the weekend at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the electoral body.

The event took place along Eastern Bye-Pass, Port Harcourt with the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, walking out of the meeting.

According to the INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo States, May Agbamuche-Mbu, the commission would start the collation in Rivers State on April 2, 2019.

Agbamuche-Mbu noted that the aim of the meeting is to brief stakeholders on the activities and schedule of the collation by the electoral body.