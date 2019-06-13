The Rivers State Government has reacted to the incident at the Port Harcourt Shopping Mall which left many persons severely injured following a gas explosion.

The fire incident, which caused a stampede as many customers who were on the holiday visit tried to escape from the building.

Concise News gathered that the state government has assured members of the public that the Port Harcourt Shopping Mall will reopen on Thursday as the minor fire incident at the facility has been restored.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, reaffirms that things have been put in place after inspecting the facility alongside the Management of the Mall.

Danagogo disclosed that he was directed by Governor Nnyesom Wike to conduct on the spot assessment because of the importance of the facility.

The secretary expressed happiness that the management of the mall has been able to contain the fire, adding that those injured in the incident will receive adequate medical treatment.

He suggested the management of the Port Harcourt Shopping Mall to meet with the State Government on Thursday at the State Secretariat to further discuss other aspects of the incident and possible areas of intervention by the State Government.

The Manager of Port Harcourt Shopping Mall, Chioma Okorie said that the fire incident broke out in a kitchen of one of the shops in the facility.

She said that the fire fighting equipment and officials of the mall helped in putting out the fire.

Speaking on when the mall will resumes operations, she disclosed that the facility will be opened to the public on Thursday after the smoke would have cleared out.