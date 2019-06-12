Several persons have been feared injured in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital following an explosion at a mall, Concise News reports.

The incident was said to have taken place at about 5:00 pm in the Kitchen area of the mall.

This incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, on Wednesday.

Omoni revealed that the victims are receiving treatment at the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital, and activities have returned to normal.

This is as he noted that investigations are ongoing to discover +the cause of the gas explosion.

