The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its meeting over the zoning of the presiding and principal offices of the House of Representatives.

Concise News understands that the meeting has now been shifted to next week.

The meeting could not hold because the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was out of the country.

“We could not meet this week, apparently because the chairman is out of the country. We will meet next week,” the NWC member told Punch.

However, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Oshiomhole’s trip was not in any away delaying the zoning arrangement.

According to him, “If we are saying that consultations are going on, then there is really no list to be released yet.

“So, there is no way we can link his trip to the delay in the release of a list that is not available.”

The 21-member NWC has reportedly concluded a tentative zoning formula for the presiding and principal offices for the Senate.

It zoned the positions of the Deputy Senate President and Senate Majority Leader to the South-South and North-Central in that order.

Also, it zoned the Deputy Majority Leader post to the South-East as the Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip positions were reserved for the North-West and South-West respectively.