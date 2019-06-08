Nollywood actress Blessing Ofoegbu has said it is better to marry an older man as younger men are unfaithful, Concise News reports.

Blessing’s comment comes on the heels of the marriage between Nollywood youngster Regina Daniels and politician Ned Nwoko, 59.

The marriage has attracted myriads of reactions but Blessing sees nothing wrong with it.

“I don’t really bother myself over this Regina Daniels marriage brouhaha. However, everybody knows what they want in life,” she told Pearl News.

“If Regina is happy and in love with Ned, let him carry on with good faith. I hope the man feels likewise. In life, we all deserve to be happy.

“Come to think of it age doesn’t really count. Ladies no longer have a thing for young men because they can’t keep one woman. They are the worst. They don’t have human feelings any more.

“These men, or so-called chewing gum boy, always jump from one slay queen to another slay queen.

“So, I don’t blame girls who go for older men that will give them happiness and true love. I see the opportunity, I don’t mind, as long as I am happy in the relationship.”