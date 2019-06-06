CAF Orders Replay Of Disputed Champions League Final
Caf president Ahmad/Photo: Zacharias ABUBEKER / AFP

Football fans have lamented the arrest of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad in France, Concise News reports.

Concise News had understood that the arrest was as due to his alleged connection with a “contract unilaterally broken by CAF with German equipment manufacturer Puma to engage with the company Technical Steel, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer.”

Advertise With Us

Concise News reports that African weekly newspaper Jeune Afrique claims the CAF president was staying in France, where he was meant to attend a FIFA Congress.

Following the development, football fans across the continent have said the timing of the arrest may jeopardise the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to start next month.

This news medium captured some of the reactions to the arrest as follows:

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR