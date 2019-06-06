Football fans have lamented the arrest of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad in France, Concise News reports.

Concise News had understood that the arrest was as due to his alleged connection with a “contract unilaterally broken by CAF with German equipment manufacturer Puma to engage with the company Technical Steel, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer.”

Concise News reports that African weekly newspaper Jeune Afrique claims the CAF president was staying in France, where he was meant to attend a FIFA Congress.

Following the development, football fans across the continent have said the timing of the arrest may jeopardise the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to start next month.

This news medium captured some of the reactions to the arrest as follows:

Another corruption episode has been released by CAF. So this innocent looking baby face with elephant ears CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has some Nyantakyi and Seth Blatter DNA in him. Ahmad Ahmad has been arrested in France concerning a corruption allegation in a PUMA deal. pic.twitter.com/4htsUUeueM — The Aflao Guy™ (@AflaoGuy) June 6, 2019

What's the thing about the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad being arrested in Paris by the French police? @oluwashina — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 6, 2019

I am hearing Ahmad Ahmad arrested in Paris. Timing and all the chaos around the AFCON just went through the roof. A close friend of Hayatou name withheld once told me that all the men who played a role in ousting him will be disgraced. Nyantakyi & Ahmad. Who next ? Infantino ? — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) June 6, 2019

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has been arrested in Paris pic.twitter.com/sOqZFI3Qcu — Kwaku1⃣ (@KwakuBaak01) June 6, 2019

Breaking News: @PinnickAmaju is the Acting president of CAF following the Arrest of President Ahmad Ahmad in France this morning. (Unconfirmed). We are awaiting official report. Make l shake table small..Lol. — Kelechi Watchdog Nkoro (@K1Says) June 6, 2019

Ahmad Ahmad Arrested for corrupt deals Kwesi Nyantakyi rn : pic.twitter.com/fR4QsjNR4E — joeyOB (@joeyOB7) June 6, 2019

Just in@CAF_Online President, Ahmad Ahmad reportedly arrested in Paris by French police A storm is coming!!! pic.twitter.com/yXM1tuLO9E — Oni Guarantor (@Guarantor2011) June 6, 2019

Ahmad Ahmad asking his CAF cabinet who took the chobo for the Puma Deal inside pic.twitter.com/VbRxiRT3qt — joeyOB (@joeyOB7) June 6, 2019