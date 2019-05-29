ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 

Ramadan fasting has reached day 24 today, Wednesday, May 29th; and here are some collected quotes, images and Dua (prayers) chosen for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Day 24: Ramadan Quotes

O our Lord! And forgive me, and my parents, and all the Muslims on the day when the account will be established.

Ramadan 2019: Day 24 Quotes, Images, Jummah Mubarak Prayers

Ramadan 2019: Day 24 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

Reminder!

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

Ramadan Day 24: Ramadan Dua (Prayers) 

Allah (SWT) gets angry when you ignore Him of seeking for His favours and men become angrier when you ask of their favours. Therefore, the best time and opportunities you have is this holy month. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

Courtesy: Dpislam

 

Allah, on this day I asked you for what pleases You, and I seek refuge in You from what displeases You, I ask You to grant me the opportunity to obey You and not disobey You. O one who is generous with those who ask.

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. peace is until the emergence of dawn. (Qur’an 97:3-5)

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

