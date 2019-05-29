Ramadan fasting has reached day 24 today, Wednesday, May 29th; and here are some collected quotes, images and Dua (prayers) chosen for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Day 24: Ramadan Quotes

O our Lord! And forgive me, and my parents, and all the Muslims on the day when the account will be established.

Reminder!

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

Ramadan Day 24: Ramadan Dua (Prayers)

Allah (SWT) gets angry when you ignore Him of seeking for His favours and men become angrier when you ask of their favours. Therefore, the best time and opportunities you have is this holy month. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

Allah, on this day I asked you for what pleases You, and I seek refuge in You from what displeases You, I ask You to grant me the opportunity to obey You and not disobey You. O one who is generous with those who ask.

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. peace is until the emergence of dawn. (Qur’an 97:3-5)

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

