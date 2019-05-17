Ramadan fasting has reached day 12 today, Friday, and, here are some Ramadan and Jumaah Mubarak quote, images and prayers compiled for you by Concise News.

Also, remember that today is Friday, a special day in Islam.

#RamdanQuotes

O our Lord! You have indeed given disgrace whomever you put into the fire (of hell); the unjust do not any supporters.

#JumaahQuotes

Thank you, Allah, for this blessed Friday. Jumma Mubarak best Jummah Mubarak message O You who believe! when the call is proclaimed for Jummah (Friday Prayer), come fast to the remembrance of Allah. – Quran 62:9

O Allah I call You to witness and You are sufficient a witness and I call to witness all your angels. the inhabitants of your heavens. the bearers of Your throne. that I bear witness that you are Allah: There is no god but You. You Alone.

The Messenger of Allah, (PBUH), said “whoever hears the call to Friday prayer and he does not come, and he heart it again and does not come, and he hears it again and does not come, then Allah will put a seal over his heart and give him the heart of a hypocrite.” beautiful Jummah Quotes Come to Masjid early for the Jumma (Friday) prayer and earn bonus reward of as much as offering a camel. – Sahih Al Bukhari 929.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “Friday is the balance of the week, Ramadan is the balance of the year and Hajj is the balance of the life. – imam ibn Al-Qayyim ”

#Ramadan Dua (prayers) and Dhikr

Oh our Lord, bestow wisdom on us and join us with the righteous ones. Grant us an honourable mention in later generations. Place us among the inheritors of the Garden of Delight.

Do not put us to shame on the Day of Ressurection when all shall be raised from the dead.

Ya Allah, we only obey you as your subjects and we only request help from you. Head us to the right path. Lead us to the path of those who you provided with blessings and not the path of those who have been punished and those who have steered away.

Dear Almighty, lead us to the right part and guide us against all evil. Jummah Mubarak.

May Allah (SWT) grant us to be among those who lead a life in His path and who take every breath and the last with the word of testimony.

O, Allah! Save me From the Hell Fire!

Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

#Jumaah Dua, wishes, messages

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.

The most sacred day with countless blessing and mercies of Allah. may this jummah lighten your life with teachings of Islam and protect you from calamity have a blessed Friday. The strength of Eeman, stay in your heart. and may Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family on this holy day Jummah Mubarak. Allah (SWT) knows what your silent heart wants, even if you don’t include it in your prayers. He hears what your heart whispers. He may not give it to you now but someday, when you least expect it, things will happen in the best possible way. Jummah Mubarak my beloved brother/sister. Pray to Allah (SWT) sincerely believing it will be answered. Allah (SWT) does not respond to prayers from a frivolous and indifferent heart. Happy Friday. May Almighty Allah wipe away your secret tears, may He answer your prayers, may He grants your heart desire and may he never forsake you. Happy last Friday to Ramadan. Today, those who present themselves as your friends but are deadly enemies Allah will expose & disgrace. Happy last Friday to Ramadan. Allah’s Sekinah will make your life always be peaceful and you shall be an example of all amazing things. Ameen. Juma’at Mufeed. Friday Shines in the heart of the believers may you be among the ones who will receive the benefits and blessing of Friday Prayers. Jummah Mubarak. Hidinah Sirotol Mustakeem, May Almighty Allah guide us to the right part today and the rest of your life. Jumaat Kareem. Allah will dignify, simplify, glorify, qualify, quantify, fortify, amplify, purify and justify you and your loved ones. Jumaah Mubarak. Allah says, ”when you call on Me, I will answer you,” may Allah answer our prayers when we least expect. Jumaah Kareem. You shall greatly increase on every side this month. Jumaah Kareem. I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. Jumaah Mubarak. Every step you take today shall lead you to unspeakable testimonies, In Sha Allah. Amin. Jumaat Kareem. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you begin a new day. Ameen. Jumaat Mufeed.

