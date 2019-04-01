Abike Dabiri-Erewa, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Diaspora Matters, has called for a thorough investigation into an alleged robbery of a Bureau De Change in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by some Nigerians.

Concise News had reported that the five suspects reportedly fled with cash of different currency worth Dh2.3 million (N226,182,000).

According to the Sharjah police, the men barged into the establishment and smashed the glass barrier between the customers and the staff, before carting away the money in multiple currencies.

While reacting to the incident, Abike tweeted that “If the UAE gets hard on us as Nigerians cos of this, we will ??????

“We need to tell our brothers behaving badly to behave. Let’s get the names of those involved to name and shame them.”

She added that “One bad apple cannot be allowed to spoil the whole bunch!!”