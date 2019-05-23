Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on Wednesday wedded his long-term lover Dinma Fortune in Abuja, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the duo who have known each other since they were teenagers have been dating for some years now.

Dinma is said to be a medical student with a host of Ndidi’s friends attending the wedding ceremony.

Top among them is club and country teammate Kelechi Iheanacho as well as Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo.

He will head over to the Eagles camp once the marriage rites are over as preparations hot up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wilfred Ndidi Wedding Photos

Below are some of the photos from the “white” and traditional wedding of the Super Eagles tackler:

Earlier today in Abuja, Wilfred Ndidi has his traditional wedding 💍 Congratulations man! pic.twitter.com/ZPomKIlVZ8 — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) May 22, 2019