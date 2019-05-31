Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has called on Christians to stop threatening him for calling out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) for sexually abusing his congregation.

Concise News had reported Dakolo as alleging that Pastor Fatoyinbo abuses his members sexually and that such acts have continued for years but covered up by the church’s hierarchy.

He said in a recent post that some persons (Christians) have been threatening him because of the development.

However, the singer urged them to focus on finding out those people who were abused by their pastors.

According to him, the church of God is not a place where immorality should be condoned irrespective of who is involved.

“DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN. THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO,” he said.