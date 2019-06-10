The Oyo State Government has sacked chairmen of local government and local councils development areas to respect the laws of the land.

Concise News understands that Governor Seyi Makinde sacked the council officials recently with the affected persons urging President Muhammadu Buhari to “advise the governor to respect the will of the people of Oyo to have the councils run by elected chairmen and councillors.”

However, a statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, noted that: “The government of the Oyo State committed no illegality in dissolving the councils.

“Rather, the government took the step in defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The laws say that you cannot create local governments by whatever name called, without recourse to constitutional procedures.

“The immediate past state government went ahead to create LCDAs in total disregard for the constitution.

“They also jointly conducted elections into the recognised councils and the LCDAs the same day.

“By that singular act, they have tainted the elections conducted into the 33 local governments with illegality.”