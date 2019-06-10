The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s lawmakers-elect would meet in Abuja on Monday to make a final decision on who to support in the running for the 9th National Assembly.

Concise News understands that the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi, said the former ruling party was intending to make it a “last-minute affair.”

The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, said the party “will not disappoint Nigerians and we will have their interest at heart when we decide on what to do.”

Secondus said the PDP “is aware that Nigerians are looking towards us for direction and leadership because it will be wrong to have a docile National Assembly. We will not disappoint them in that regards.”