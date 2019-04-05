Nigerians will get free access to the internet connection in public places across the country, the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said.

According to him, the government is working to ensure that there is a free internet connection in schools, airports, and other public spaces.

Shittu spoke in Abuja during a one-day stakeholders workshop on the role of the Public Internet Access for Economic Development held earlier in the week.

“We are trying to ensure the vision of free Wi-Fi all over, particularly in public spaces, at the airport, schools and all that,” he said.

He noted that “The Federal Ministry of Communication will ensure the privacy of beneficiaries of the free internet services is protected,”

This is as he noted that there have been challenges in getting public places connected to the internet.

He also said “The solutions to these challenges are beyond government’s intervention,” he said.

“In order to bridge the existing digital divide and encourage more Nigerians to participate in the global digital economy, private organisations and international partners are encouraged to support the government in different strategic ways.

“One of the models being adopted recently is the provision of free internet access by Public Internet Access Providers (PIAPs) in strategic locations to help more Nigerians connect to the internet in pursuit of social and developmental objectives for a return on investment (ROI) through advertisement or other means.

“This is expected to fuel some changes especially in creating jobs and help local SMEs compete with global brands.”