Nigerian singer David Adeleke better known as Davido has been named as the brand ambassador of a travel and tour company Travelbeta, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that this was revealed in a statement by the Travelbeta which expressed delight at signing the hip hop artiste as its ambassador.

According to the company, “The newly forged relationship with Davido is in line with Travelbeta’s lifelong mission to provide a seamless travel experience with services such as international and local flight bookings, visa assistance, hotels, rental apartments, group tours, airport pickup, holiday packages, corporate packages, travel insurance and so on.”

Also speaking, Davido lauded the company for the privilege to partner with them.

“I am elated to partner with Travelbeta which has been a preferred travel partner for a lot of Nigerian customers,” said Davido.

“As an avid traveller, my passion for music has taken me to every part of the globe.”