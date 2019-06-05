The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) shortlist of candidates for its 2019 recruitment is not yet out after about one month ago, Concise News reports.

Many applicants have been eagerly awaiting the release of the shortlist of candidates on the portal by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

When Will 2019 Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Shortlist Be Out?

However, checks by Concise News revealed that the NCS is still in the process of compiling the shortlist.

There has been no fixed or tentative date for the publication of the shortlist as at the time of publishing this report.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Public Relations Officer of the NCS Joseph Attah said 278, 582 applicants applied for the Superintendent cadre.

This is as he said the remaining applicants finished the process for Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres,” he told NAN.

“A total number of people that registered is 828,333, but not all of them accomplished the process.”