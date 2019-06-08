The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of all and urged him to seek counsel from former leaders in tackling issues facing the country.

Concise News understands that the IYA made the call on Friday in a statement by its President Mazi Ifeanyi Nwaudunna after the group paid a visit to former Nigerian leader Yakubu Gowon.

The statement called on Buhari to ensure all parts of the country are carried along in development and decision making.

“We appeal to our dear president not to neglect any geopolitical zone of the federation in the course of political appointments and distribution of projects of the “Next Level’’ government,” the statement said.

“Buhari as president remains the father of all, and the whole country is now your constituency.

“ Mr President, for the interest of national unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, in the spirit of patriotism and sportsmanship, we advise you to ensure that all geopolitical zone of the federation is fully carried along in your second tenure.”