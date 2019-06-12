Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has raised the alarm that President Muhammadu Buhari‘s government is leading Nigeria to disaster.

Obasanjo also lamented that investors no longer have confidence in the country just as he alleged that the present government is corrupting the anti-graft agencies his government put in place.

“I think we have no choice but to be on the path for sustainable development. The progress we are making may be questionable,” he told Premium Times.

“Is it fast enough? Is it steady enough? Is it stable enough? Are we taking two steps forward and one step back or one step side-way?

“You can question that, but we have no choice but to be on (the) path for sustainable development. Any other thing will be a disaster.

“In fact, the pace at which we are going now is tending more and more toward disaster and instability and unsustainability.

“The problem is that we are just not doing what we should be doing. Nobody has that confidence, and we cannot develop Nigeria without that confidence in our economy. Both for domestic investors and foreign investors.”

“I set up two (anti-corruption) institutions.

“I came with two laws that were not there before, to fight corruption. And those who claim they are fighting corruption today have not brought in anything different.

“If anything, they have corrupted those two institutions.”