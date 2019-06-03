Nollywood actress Shan George has denied asking for the phone number of Ned Nwoko who is the husband to another actress Regina Daniels, Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that Shan George recently berated Ned Nwoko for initiating Regina Daniels into womanhood in Delta State.

According to her, Ned did wrong by marrying the youngster who is young enough to be his daughter.

Just recently, one of Ned Nwoko’s son identified as Emzy Nwoko, alleged that the Nollywood screen diva asked him for his father’s contact.

He shared an alleged chat which the actress had with him where she asked for his father’s contact.

However, Shan George has described the chat as fake and noted that she cannot stoop that low.

“ANOTHER ONE! Liars From the pit of Hell with no fear of God Everywhere. Keep using my name to create more social media accounts for ur Rubbish everywhere, sending ourselves Dm or making shitty comments claiming it’s me. I’m glad that those who know me, know me. I’ve said my mind (my opinion) and moved on since. Hug transformer! 😝😝😝😝😂😂😂😂😂 agents of Satan,” the actress posted on Instagram.