Nat'l Assembly: My Saddest Day As Nigeria's Senate President- Saraki

Outgoing Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that the invasion of the National Assembly in 2018 was his saddest sad as the leader of the lawmakers.

Concise News had reported that some persons stormed the National Assembly complex, April 2018, and made away with the made.

While giving his valedictory speech on Thursday to mark the end of the eight Senate, the former Kwara State Governor described the event as a sour taste in his mouth.

“Distinguished colleagues, let me thank each and every one of you for your contributions towards making this the historic Senate that it is,” Saraki noted.

“When I think of the many trials and tribulations we have faced as an institution, and my own personal travails, particularly at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, I am humbled, because none of our achievements would have been possible without the support and cooperation of the entire members of this chamber.

“The invasion of the National Assembly by armed security operatives in August 2018 will live in infamy.

“This way down the line, however, I realise that the day of that invasion was the saddest – but in many ways, it was also a good day for asserting the independence of the legislature and the triumph of democracy.”

He added: “It also turned out to be a showcase of the special relationship between this chamber and the House, as Honourable Members stood in unison with their Senate colleagues in defiance of the invaders.

“I thank the House of Representatives for the remarkable unity of the two chambers of the 8th National Assembly, for it was only in unity that we could withstand the storm.”