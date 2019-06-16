The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has promised to reveal when the new minimum wage will be paid.

Concise News reports that prospective corps members are prepared to resume camping in different locations across the country next week.

Ibrahim disclosed that at the appropriate time the corps members will be informed on when the new minimum wage would be effective.

He made the promise when he declared open a training workshop in Abuja on Saturday.

The NYSC Director-General speaking on the new minimum wage, he said, “As for the new minimum wage, we will communicate them accordingly.”

He also said they will adopt schemes that would make corps members employers of labour at the end of their one-year service.

“We have our usual camp activities but we will dwell much on the skill acquisition programmes targeted at making the corps members self-reliant. Job is not readily available as it is but with knowledge and ideas, one can go places.

“We have such programmes on the ground to train them in skill acquisition and entrepreneurial development. I can assure you that we are going to make them employers of labour.

“We are perfected arrangements to open their minds and eyes to contribute their quota to the training. The importance of the scheme is to promote connection, unity, peace and discipline amongst the corps members,” he said.