More telecommunications providers like Airtel, 9mobile and GLO will soon be listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

This revelation came from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, Sunday Dare, on Monday in Abuja.

According to Dare, the processes had started for the telecommunications operators to be listed on NSE.

Concise News had reported that a telecom firm MTN had recently been listed on the floor of the NSE.

And Dare said “NCC is excited about the listing. It was a direct fallout from the MTN fine.

“As part of what was agreed on the terms was that MTN should work on its listing on NSE, and it has worked with NCC and kept us abreast of the listing.

“So, the listing is a step in the right direction. It opens up the telecommunications industry. It also gives Nigerians the opportunity to invest in the quoted company like MTN.”

On the listing of other telecoms operators, he said, “Airtel has announced that it is going to be enlisted on the London Stock Exchange.

“I think part of their plan is to get enlisted on the London Stock Exchange. The moment that MTN has done it, it is expected that the other operators will also follow suit.

“I know Airtel is talking to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is a process. We expect that the big four telecoms operators will be listed.”