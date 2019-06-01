The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for its 2019 recruitment exercise was delayed in Abuja due to technical reasons.

Concise News understands that the exercise was billed to start by 8:00 am at the Islamic Leadership Academy in Kuje, Abuja.

Although officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and the NNPC did the screening of the candidates, more than half of the computers at the centre did not work initially.

“I will implore us to exercise some patience. I am an official from NNPC, we have been here since yesterday with officials from JAMB to ensure that everything was okay with the systems,” an official of the NNPC who was on the ground told the candidates.

“In the early hours of this morning, all these systems were coming on and everything was okay but all of the sudden when the light went off, some of the systems are not coming up again.

“It’s better that is happening now, not when the exam has already started. But I want to assure you that this exam will definitely hold. The JAMB officials have contacted their office and we are hoping to get feedback soon.”

Concise News also gathered that similar issues were faced across different centres in the country.