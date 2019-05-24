The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has released the shortlist of candidates for screening for its 2019 recruitment, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the shortlisted candidates for the NNPC recruitment 2019 were informed by a message.

When Is NNPC 2019 Aptitude Screening Test or Exam?

According to the NNPC, the test or screening for the shortlisted candidates will take place on June 1, 2019.

“Following your online application for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), you are hereby notified of your success in the first level screening exercise and the scheduling of a computer-based test for Saturday 1st June 2019,” the message read.

“The time and venue of the test and other required details will be communicated to you on or before 27th of May, 2019.”

It further noted that “Candidates not qualified will not receive further communication from us regarding the computer-based test and other activities.”

Tips To Pass NNPC Recruitment Aptitude Test 2019

So, for those who made the shortlist of candidates for the NNPC recruitment 2019, here are some things you should keep handy ahead of the aptitude test:

1. Have access to your email that you used in the application because that is where you’d get relevant information for the recruitment exercise.

2. Head to the aptitude test venue with your credentials, especially the relevant ones.

3. Practice with past questions ahead of the aptitude test

4. Get to the aptitude test venue on time, at least an hour before the scheduled period.

Good luck to you!