Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has expressed delight at winning the 2018 Nigeria Player of the Year (MEN) honour, Concise News reports.

This news outlet understands that Musa, a former Leicester City star, scooped the prize at the 2018 Aiteo/NFF Football Awards in Lagos on Monday.

This is in addition to winning the Goal of The Year prize during the event.

He bagged two goals for the three-time African champions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Al Nassr man beat off competition from Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi to scoop the award.

While reacting to the development, took to his Instagram handle to thank Nigerians for the award.

“I am extremely grateful to you all, for the award. It totally made my year. Thank you!” Musa wrote.

In 81 appearances for Nigeria, he has scored 17 goals and is expected to be among the key men for the country at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in the summer.