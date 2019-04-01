Femi Gbajabiamila’s arrogance in his quest to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives will be his Waterloo, according to Jerry Alagboso.

Concise News understands that Gbajabiamila has officially declared his interest for the seat but Jerry Alagboso who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the former is forcing himself on the members of the lower lawmaking body.

Alagboso spoke in Abuja where he noted that Gbajabiamila’s quest has not been backed by most of his colleagues because he did not consult people.

”You have been calling on us on phone, but it is important that you meet with us,” the lawmaker added.

“You cannot say because the man’s manhood is small then you can take his wife.”