The Lagos State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has berated its members over the National Assembly elections held on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that seventeen PDP lawmakers voted for Senate President Ahmed Lawan in contrast to the directive of the party that Ali Ndume should be chosen as Senate President.

While reacting to the election, which saw Lawan win, the PDP Lagos Chairman Adegbola lamented the lack of disciple among members of the party at the Senate.

“Our party gave a directive and arrived at a position that our members should vote for a particular candidate as Senate President,” he told Daily Independent.

But we could see that they did not follow the directives of our party. That shows there is no discipline in our party.

“If it is a disciplined party, members should follow the directives of the party at all times. This should teach the national leadership a lesson that it is important for them to maintain discipline in the party.”

He added that “all along, they have been encouraging indiscipline in state chapters of the party, that is why that kind of action happened in the chambers of the national assembly.

“Now that they have seen the effect of indiscipline, they should do everything possible to instil discipline and stop acts of insubordination at all levels.”