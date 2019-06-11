The newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appreciated the lawmakers for voting him, Concise News understands.

Lawan also pledged to carry all members of the Senate along as he assumes leadership of the upper lawmaking body.

Concise News understands that Lawan polled 79 votes to defeat his only contender, Sen. Ali Ndume, who polled 28 votes on Tuesday.

Speaking after the feat, he expressed hopes that Nigeria will see better days ahead.

“All parties including the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and Young Progressives Party(YPP) voted for me and with this outcome, the 9th Senate is ready to take off as a united Senate,” he said.

“Today means so many things. It is the commencement of another decade of our democracy and we will work to ensure [the] best global parliamentary practice among other things.”

He assured that “we will work with the executive for [the] sustained pursuit of national ethical renewal.”