President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly-elected presiding officers of the National Assembly, Concise News reports.

The officers of the National Assembly were on Tuesday elected with Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, both anointed candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, respectively.

And in his congratulatory message, Buhari via his media aide Femi Adesina urged those who lost to team up with the winners and move the country forward.

“The Executive does not desire a rubber stamp Legislature. While separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all Arms of Government should be the name of the game. [The] opposition need not be virulent,” the statement noted.

“Stepping into the Next Level, the legislature has a big role to play for the goals of the administration to be achieved.”

He added that “At the end of the day, we, the people, who elected our representatives at the national level, are the winners.”