The Nigerian government youth empowerment scheme, N-Power, has disclosed how beneficiaries of the programme can tender their resignation.

Concise News gathered that the N-Power noted this in a tweet on its handle recently where it said resignation can be done in two ways.

According to N-Power, resignation is for those who may have gotten a better employment offer or want to leave the programme for other reasons.

How To Resign From N-Power Scheme

To resign from the N-Power scheme, beneficiaries can do the following: ‘

1. Visit and login to the N-Power portal or website

2. Head over and click on the “Resign from Program” button

“Good morning our dear community,” the tweet noted.

“On your dashboard, many of you will have observed the “Resign from Program” button, it simply means that should you desire to resign from the programme, you can click on the button and follow the steps.”

Please use the resign button on the portal and send a confirmatory email to volunteersupport@npvn.ng with the subject “RESIGNATION” — N-Power (@npower_ng) April 1, 2019

Method 2: How To Resign From N-Power

Alternatively, you can resign from the N-Power programme by sending a letter to suppprt@npvn.deskmail.com.

The subject of the resignation letter should be clearly noted

“Resignation From N-power,” ” N-Power Resignation” etc.

Below is a sample N-Power resignation letter:

Subject: Resignation from N-power

Dear Mr./Ms. (Your Vocal person name…),

This is to formally tender my resignation from the N-power scheme programme of the federal government. My last day of work will be April 05th, 2019.

I want to thank you for the support and training I got from the programme since I joined.

These are my details, below, to help facilitate the removal of my name from your payroll:

Your full name as it appears on your NPVN Portal

Your BVN

Your PPA:

State (LG):

Your Npower programme:

Phone number:

Email address:

Sincerely,

Firstname Lastname

That is it! You have successfully applied for resignation from the scheme of the federal government!