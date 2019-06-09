Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections, has said that selfishness on the part of elites in the north is the cause of poverty in the region.

Concise News learned that Moghalu said this on Sunday while speaking at the Ra’ayi Initiative for Human Development (RIHD) annual lecture in Kano.

Moghalu said: “the problem with the north is the north versus itself”, efforts to reposition the north would begin with changing the people’s mindset.

“Rather than put in adequate measures to address poverty in the region, the northern elite has been focused on their selfish and political aggrandizement.

“Selfishness of the northern political class remains the major cause of poverty and under-development in the region.”

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said northerners should prioritise human capital development as there is a great need to fight youth unemployment, drug abuse as well as empower women in the region.

“The north must be modern. Nigeria and northern Nigeria will not make progress until Nigeria is constitutionally re-structured,” he added.