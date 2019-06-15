The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari decides the method to adopt for the selection of ministerial nominees.

Issa-Onilu disclosed that the party is not in charge to pick for the President even if he asked for inputs.

Issa-Onilu was reacting to Saturday PUNCH’s questions over the directive by the national leadership of the party to state chapters that governors who lost re-election would be considered for ministerial slots.

He said, “I’m not aware of any such instruction from the President. The President will determine his method of selection.”

Furthermore, the Enugu State Chairman, Ben Nwoye, added that there was no fixed selection method of ministerial nominees

“There is no method to it, it is about people lobbying by making various claims; there is no real method.”

Speaking on the development of the role of states in the process, he said, “The state has no specific role in determining who becomes the minister, it is within the prerogative of the President.”

Meanwhile, tension has heightened among APC members in the 36 states of the federation over the method to adopt for the president next cabinet.

There are indications that the President and the APC leadership have yet to request any list of nominees from the state chapters of the party, there have been mixed feelings among chieftains of the party in various states.